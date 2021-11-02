Jefferies Group LLC Has $7.11 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS traded down $9.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $794.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.86 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $719.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.08.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.