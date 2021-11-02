Jefferies Group LLC Invests $12.25 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 46,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $298.05. 11,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

