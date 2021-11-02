Jefferies Group LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $50.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,926.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,832.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,633.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.03 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $491,910,183. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

