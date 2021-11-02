Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head to Head Analysis

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jiayin Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 24.88% -97.78% 61.56% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.08 $38.76 million $0.72 5.54 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jiayin Group and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 160.65%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.