Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $540.00 at JMP Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $415.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.24.

NYSE:ANET traded up $112.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $207.71 and a twelve month high of $413.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

