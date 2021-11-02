Jobchain (JOB) Trading Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $5,215.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,004,848,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.