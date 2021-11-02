Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.13

Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.13 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 131.22 ($1.71). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 411,550 shares.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £596.64 million and a P/E ratio of -26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

