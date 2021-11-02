JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

YY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.20.

YY stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

