JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $5,237,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000.

BATS:BBEU opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

