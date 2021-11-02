JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,927 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,172,000 after acquiring an additional 81,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 41,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

