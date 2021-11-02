JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a current ratio of 15.95. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

