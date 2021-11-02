JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 519.07 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

