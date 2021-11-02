JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Middlesex Water worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.71. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $33,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,229,150. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

