Juggernaut Trading 72% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $42.26 million and $6.02 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00219441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

