Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KLDO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 68,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,298. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.20. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

