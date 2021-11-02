KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

KBR stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. KBR has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $81,859,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $77,356,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $19,811,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 75.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 489,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 125.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 486,320 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

