KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in KBR by 12.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

