Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.01 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $373.05 or 0.00588948 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

