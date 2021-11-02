Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KMT opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

