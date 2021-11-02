KeyCorp Boosts Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $111.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Separately, Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

ITGR stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Integer has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 34,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

