KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 12.5% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Huntsman by 107.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 266,680 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

