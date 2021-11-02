KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

