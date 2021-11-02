KeyCorp Weighs in on Sleep Number Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.33.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 307,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

