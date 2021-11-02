KeyFi Price Tops $0.89 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $136,887.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00081102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00075357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00102117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.53 or 0.99856331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,473.53 or 0.07084502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002883 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.