Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kforce stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. 248,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,655. Kforce has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

