Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28. Kforce has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 8.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 10.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth $210,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

