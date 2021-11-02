Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.37

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 148419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $39,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

