Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

