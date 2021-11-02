Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KNSA opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $872.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.70.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
