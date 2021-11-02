Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNSA opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $872.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

