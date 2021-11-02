Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 3,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk A. Zambetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.65. 632,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,816. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

