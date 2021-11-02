Klimatas Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $6,933.59 and $445.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 99.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.