Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of KNRRY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 10,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

