Knowles Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knowles in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

KN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE KN opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.