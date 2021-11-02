Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.17.

KTB opened at $54.70 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

