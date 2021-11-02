Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,993. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kura Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 973.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Kura Oncology worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

