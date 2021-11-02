Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,993. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
