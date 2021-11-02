Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Lancashire stock remained flat at $$7.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

