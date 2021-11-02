Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LDGYY stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

