Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

LTRN stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 125,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,523. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTRN. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

