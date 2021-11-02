Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,375 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.