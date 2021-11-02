Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lazydays to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. On average, analysts expect Lazydays to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $243.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lazydays news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $38,829.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $221,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,184.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,565 shares of company stock worth $7,760,233. 24.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lazydays stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 259.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Lazydays worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

