Legal & General Group Plc Invests $35,000 in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCMG opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

