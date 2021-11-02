Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $26,000 Investment in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $352.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.