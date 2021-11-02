Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMKR opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.26.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.