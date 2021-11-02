Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

FTC Solar Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

