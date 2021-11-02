Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

