Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Down 6.3%

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.90 and last traded at $45.09. Approximately 3,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 824,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $612,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

