Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7-13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.00 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.550-$6.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.