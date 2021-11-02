Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.0 days.

Shares of LEFUF stock remained flat at $$20.72 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.