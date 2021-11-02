Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.0 days.
Shares of LEFUF stock remained flat at $$20.72 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
