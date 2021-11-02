Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVTTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 21,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,491. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

