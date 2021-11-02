LHT Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $158,185.62 and approximately $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007084 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

